Mauritius: Adi Teelock - "The drains they built became waterfalls and flooded houses"

interview

People in charge have stopped reflecting and asking themselves 'what are we doing wrong?' In many parts of the world, people who have a responsibility to make sure that floods are managed properly have devised other, more sustainable methods.

In one week, we have witnessed it all: sunshine, torrential rains, floods, schools closed as a result and even what some termed 'a lockdown' due to the floods. We talked to Adi Teelock, sustainable development campaigner, about the reasons behind this and what can be done to avoid more of the same.

We have lived very sad and surprising moments during this week and the previous one because of the spectacular floods the island has been subjected to. What is the cause behind this? Our drains are incapable of coping anymore?

It certainly is a fact that the drains are not coping anymore. Our environment is not coping anymore, whether it is the natural environment or the built one, because we have modified it so much. The rainfall now is also more intense than it was before.

Do you mean to say we have never had 100mm of rain in 24 hours before?

We have, most probably, during cyclones - absolutely. However, outside cyclonic conditions, I do not know whether we have had so much rain in such a short time. What is important to know in this kind of state is the intensity, the duration and the frequency. Where the environment comes in is in terms of the morphology which is what makes up the soil as well as the topography and how we have modified the runoff of rainfall. One thing that is certain: experts or professionals who have access to relevant data must examine what has changed over the past 60-70 years. What is the intensity of the rainfall and over what period of time? They must also compare the frequency. Have we had that kind of rain during cyclones and outside of cyclones? If we have had this kind of rainfall outside of cyclones, how often has it happened (every year, five years or 10 years)?

What about global warming?

Theoretically, it is a known thing that global warming and climate change will likely contribute to more rainy clouds. When temperature rises, there is more water vapour in the clouds and therefore more rainfall. That is the theory and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts that there will be more intense, more frequent precipitation with climate change. The only way in which we can see how this is affecting rainfall is if we obtain the data.

Do we not have this data?

We most probably do. I do not know the extent to which the meteorological office has detailed data in terms of intensity and duration. It is important due to the aspect of the environment. If we have permeable soil, the infiltration rate will be faster.

In what ways have we contributed to making the situation worse. How much responsibility do we have?

Quite a lot, I would say. Certainly, the impact is manmade. One of the natural factors of the floods is climate change which has been caused by humans.

A lot of people have blamed the chaotic construction of the Tramway. Do you see that as being a main contributor to what we have suffered?

I would not venture so far as to say that it is a major contributor. It has contributed in some areas. For example, in the region of Ebène, there has been some flooding as the CyberCity was built over a natural drain. The tramway has been built next to it. It seems to have contributed to more of that area being flooded. The platform is raised relative to the surrounding and I do not know what kind of drainage system has been placed.

Do you think it is inadequate?

I cannot venture on that. I do not know. What I can say is that it is not enough to build drains. It has to be part of a wider flood management plan. I think that here in Mauritius, we are a bit specialised in silo intervention; we do not see things in their globality. We make drains but do not necessarily pay attention to where the water from the drains is going and if that place is able to cope with the water, whether it is streams, rivers or the sea. What is certain, I will say, is that we have built so much, e.g. commercial centres, smart cities, huge parking spaces etc., that are not made of permeable material. If you are building above what was sugarcane land and before that forest, you are making what was a permeable ground impermeable. If, on top of that, you have not built storm management infrastructure that can cope with the runoff when you have this kind of rain, you will inevitably have flooding in the surroundings. We have seen this with Tribeca, with Bagatelle, constantly having a flooded roundabout during rainy weather due to water from the mountain. La Croisette as well was built on two natural drains without an adequate artificial drainage system having been put in place. Now, if we have the Metro Express on top of that, this will also contribute if the whole drainage system in the area is not taken into consideration. We have seen what happened in St. Jean last year, where there was so much rain that a bus was trapped next to the cemetery. We have changed the natural environment so much but we have not done what needs to be done regarding land draining.

"I do not know what kind of genius decided that it would be a good idea to build a concrete wall between the NHDC flats and the sugarcane lands in an area of flat land. All the runoff towards the sugar cane fields accumulated there!"

What needs to be done? The first budget of this country was some Rs17 billion going in drains and then another budget again with more billions going into drains. What more needs to be done?

The thing is, it is not just the drains. People in charge have stopped reflecting and asking themselves 'what are we doing wrong?' In many parts of the world, people who have a responsibility to make sure that floods are managed properly have devised other, more sustainable methods. They do not just build grey, hard infrastructure, but instead, green infrastructure. This works because it imitates nature. Nature has features and ways of coping with rain naturally. There are plants and the roots help infiltrate the water. It is permeable, therefore the water is soaked into the ground.

You protested against replacing the Roland Armand Promenade in Rose-Hill by the tramway. You sounded the alarm about similar issues as the ones we are talking about. Yet, there was no flooding where the Metro Express station was built was there?

No and the authorities are very proud to say that they had a sustainable urban drain system there and in Quatre Bornes, which is not true. There is no sustainable urban drainage on St. Jean - that is clear. That is mainly the reason why there is so much flooding next to the cemetery, Sodnac, all the water from Phoenix. The stream was made into a grey infrastructure. There are so many ways to slow the flow, which is an important principle of flood management. When you have hard drains like this that are smooth surfaces going in a straight line, the water just gushes along. Instead, it should be made in a way in which energy can be broken in the water. This can be done by making the drains more curved, inserting rocks or building steps in these drains - anything that will break the energy.

Why did they not think about doing this?

Quite frankly, it is a lack of competence. Most professionals who are in a position of power have a locked mindset, a locked line of thought that they cannot accept that they are no longer dealing with issues from the past. I don't know how many of them know about sustainable drainage systems. There are a lot of other ways like water sensitive designs, urban designs... With climate change, we have to go more and more towards that. Unfortunately, these professionals live in the past. There is also this mindset of leaders that it is either the environment or the economy. They think and speak in that line of thought, which is not true. We know that climate change is fossil fuel driven. That should have been enough for them to know that it is not the economy versus the environment; they go hand in hand. If you are removing trees, you claim it is in the name of development.

But isn't it development? What else is it?

It depends on what you mean by development. Development does not only mean GDP growth, foreign direct investment. Building sustainable drainage systems that cope better is development.

The point of view of people in power today is that if we build drains, it will not be visually appealing to the public, whereas trams are visible signs of development...

Well, we have a job to do. We have to make people see that what is now called modernisation - the symbol of modernity being the Metro - has indebted the country and we have not even started repaying back yet. The people of Mauritius only see the immediate impact. They are happy to see Mauritius become like other countries, while ignoring the long term consequences. So, we have a big job to do.

I wanted to talk to you about La Tourelle because we know that people are still being prosecuted for having protested against the Legend Hill project there. Have they been proven right today?

This is an example of a lot of things, including governance. This is a project that should never have been given the go-ahead. It should not have been accepted by the Economic Development Board in the first place because the project went against the planning policy guidelines but it found a way of going around them and was accepted because it is all about investment and politics. They should not have had any Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license based on the report that they sent. It should never have had the building and land use permit, which, according to what I have heard, was refused twice. One wonders how. A lot of people know how but we have no proof. We now see that the kind of drains they built became waterfalls and flooded houses. Legend Hill is really terrible because many parts of La Tourelle Mountain are clayed and therefore cannot absorb water. I was previously talking about morphology and topography. On those two counts alone, the permit should never have been given. One day, everything is going to burst; all those retention walls will burst. Even before construction started, when they were constructing the retaining walls, boulders were coming down during rainy weather. Already, there were signs pointing towards something being wrong. There were also videos that they put on air, showing how they were building the retention walls. It was like coating the land with a sheet of paper.

Aren't the retention walls going to help?

They are supposed to help but they are going to burst one day. If we continue having this kind of rain, which we most probably will, the whole thing will come crashing down. People, not just the protestors who marched on the roads but also experts, sent explanations warning the ministry of what would happen; yet nothing has been done. They are now coming up with the Roches Noires Smart City where there are so many wetlands with grounds that experts believe are not suitable land to build on.

Can you please update us on that project please?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Infrastructure Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EIA application has been set aside, the Ministry of Environment says. Something that does not exist in the Environment Protection Act is setting a project aside; it is either approved or rejected.

Have they invented another category?

As far as I can tell, and considering the fact that everyone whom I have asked is incapable of explaining, yes. From what I understand, if it had been rejected, that company would not have been able to submit another application. By saying that it has been set aside, they can apply again. In spite of the dangers, its negative effects on the environment, as well as the surrounding community, this is happening. We have been through the EIA report and it was really bad. The inhabitants of Roches Noires village have said that they were worried about floods and when this was handled in report, it was like an insult to these people. It was not really addressed and they failed to look at what would happen if two hotels, hundreds of villas and apartments, two golf courses, etc. were built. I do not know how they will do so now. Roches Noires is also a sensitive area because it is full of caves and not a lot of hard structures. There are so many reasons as to why this is a bad idea.

What do you make of the NHDC houses which are brand new and were submerged with water?

This too is linked to our governance. I do not know what kind of genius decided that it would be a good idea to build a concrete wall between the complex and the sugarcane lands in a bas fond, an area of flat land. All the runoff towards the sugar cane fields accumulated there. Before this was built, it was vegetation and would simply go to sugarcane fields. Unfortunately, they have now built on that with inadequate drains. They have also blocked the flow of water that used to go to the sugarcane fields.

When you talk to me about this, it sounds so simple, even to people like me who have absolutely zero notion of engineering. What is the matter with our engineers then?

I really do not understand. A woman who has been living in that NHDC complex for a year has said that she has been flooded four times. They have told the NHDC, yet they have done nothing. You cannot treat people that way. I know that it may be useless and a waste of time but I would like to ask the people in power and/or those who are involved in decision making positions be it in the private or public sector to please understand that we do not need token measures. You have a huge responsibility. The welfare of people, their lives, their belongings need to be valued. Please look again at the way you are dealing with floods and flood management. It has to be a global land planning, not just building drains. Look at the whole environment and build sustainable drainage systems!