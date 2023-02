Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national taekwondo team bagged three medals including a gold at the 10th Fujairah Open WT G2 event, organised in the United Arab Emirates on February 2-7.

The gold was won by Cheima Toumi in the U57kg category, whereas the silver medal went to Yassine Toumi in the U68kg category.

Ikram Dhahri won the bronze in the U49kg category.