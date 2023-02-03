Zimbabwe: Donel Mangena Features On Hollywood Horror Movie Soundtrack

3 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

UK based musician Donel Mangena's song made it to the soundtrack of recently premiered movie, 'Fear' joining American rappers TI and Da Baby.

Mangena made headlines when he won The Voice UK in 2018, scooping a recording deal with Will.i.am and has been dropping R&B fused music since then.

'Fear' directed by Deon Taylor follows a group of friends who confront their fears during a weekend vacation.

He attended the movie premiere in Atlanta sharing kodak moments with TI.

The excited singer shared pictures from the movie premiere captioned: "What a start to the year! Super blessed to be part of this film. We got in a song in the movie and you gonna love it.

"God is great, thank you Deon Taylor for this opportunity. Fear is in theatres on the 27th of January. The way i switch time zones, you would have thought I could teleport. Hearing your own song play in a movie is nuts."

