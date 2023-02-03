Egypt: Foreign Ministry Follows Up Incident of Egyptian Citizen Found Dead in His Car in Italy

2 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday 2/2/2023 that it is closely following up on the incident of an Egyptian citizen who was found dead inside his car in a remote rural area in Cilavegna commune in Italy.

Italian authorities told the Consulate General of Egypt in Milan that the death took place on 14 January, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posed on its Facebook page.

The Egyptian consulate in Milan continued its extensive contacts with the relevant Italian authorities to follow up on the developments of the case and reveal the results of the investigations into the death, the statement added.

The Consular sector in the Foreign Ministry has immediately contacted the relatives of the deceased and offered them condolences.

The ministry also affirmed that work is underway to repatriate the body of the deceased to Cairo after finalizing the required procedures.

DNA tests have confirmed that the victim is Mohamed Ibrahim, a 44-year-old Egyptian man who lives in Cilavegna commune of Pavia province in northern Italy, Italian media reports said on Saturday.

The remains of Ibrahim's body were found charred inside a burning Audi A3 in the Gambolò countryside in Pavia, the report said, noting that the man was also hit by a gunshot.

A hunter reported the incident to police in mid-January, according to Italian media. Police confirmed that the owner of the car, Ibrahim, was missing from home.

The cause of Ibrahim's death has not been announced to date.

