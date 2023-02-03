Egypt, Japan Discuss Health Cooperation

2 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar discussed on Thursday 2/2/2023 with Japanese Ambassador here Oka Hiroshi and his accompanying delegation ways of promoting health cooperation.

Spokesman for the Health and Population Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the meeting tackled several projects carried out between the Egyptian side and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the health domain, citing cooperation as regards the Universal Health Insurance System.

Talks also covered the activities of Japanese companies operating in the health sector.

The minister thanked the Japanese diplomat for the support provided by Japan during the coronavirus epidemic, including the dispatch of vaccine refrigerators.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the domain of mammogram to detect breast cancer, inviting the Japanese delegation to visit Hermel Hospital to stand on the progress in implementing a presidential initiative aiming at protecting women's health.

The Japanese diplomat expressed happiness with the fruitful cooperation with Egypt over the past few years, including in carrying out the "Decent Life" project which aims at developing Egypt's countryside.

He reiterated readiness to continue cooperation with Egypt in the health sector.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

