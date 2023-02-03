press release

The situation in northern Ethiopia was again highly volatile over the course of 2022.

As is the case in times of conflict, the civilian population has suffered the most from the direct consequences of the hostilities. Fortunately, after the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreements, the situation eased and we were able to organise the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance, particularly medical supplies, by air and land, as we did during the humanitarian truce. However, the needs remain enormous, also in the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, and as well of great concern in the Wollegas and Guji in the Oromo region.

In this newsletter you will find some short stories about our humanitarian work in the country. You will learn how Tigray's health workers made it through two years of conflict, meet Tabote, a young woman living with disability who has rebuilt her life, see the reality of life in a prison, understand our livestock insurance programme and learn how two children were reunited with their families.

Ethiopia Bulletin, January-December 2022