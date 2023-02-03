Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Backs Lifting of Belarus and Russia Suspension for 2024 Paris Olympics

3 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture, who also serves as a member in the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry has backed the reinstatement of Belarusian and Russian athletes in next year's Paris Olympics.

Belarusian and Russian athletes were suspended from participating in IOC sanctioned games following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The IOC is moving to allow Belarusian and Russian athletes to compete in qualifying games as neutrals.

"I've obviously been consulted and I've been speaking to a lot of different athletes and members, and the way in which the President [Thomas Bach] has decided to have those consultations, I think it has to happen."

"At the end of the day, our Olympic Values are to be open and welcome everyone, so I agree that it's a first step, and let's see how that then plays out," she told insidethegames, an Olympic news website.

While the IOC is reviewing the suspension of Belarus and Russia's athletes its national symbols will remain under suspension.

However, the IOC faces resistance in lifting a ban on Belarusian and Russian athletes from its European members who are reportedly contemplating on boycotting next year's games.

Coventry remained tightlipped on whether she would be interested to run for IOC presidency with Bach's tenure coming to an end.

The most decorated African Olympian is viewed by some as a force that can withstand the demand of IOC top seat.

"We'll just have to wait and see," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.