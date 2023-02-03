Namibia: SMEs Compete Trains Entrepreneurs

2 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

SMEs Compete, a member of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), is conducting business basics skills development training in Windhoek on Thursday and Friday.

According to a notice issued by NCCI small and medium enterprise (SME) development officer Antonia Dumbu-Udeh, the programme costs N$450, which includes training materials and lunch.

She says the course will help those already owning a micro enterprise to run their small business better.

"Aspiring or wannabe entrepreneurs who yearn to embark on the entrepreneurial journey will also find value in participating in the programme," Dumbu-Udeh says.

Topics include turning a business idea into a business reality, funding and resources for starting or growing a business, bookkeeping and record keeping, costing and pricing, and selling skills.

"Also included are registering a business and compliance matters, marketing material and methods, staff matters and labour regulations, managing skills, communication skills, and business planning," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

