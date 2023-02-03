Angola: Cuba´s Former Ambassador to Angola Praises Figure of Agostinho Neto

Luanda — Cuba's former ambassador to Angola, Oscar Oramas Oliva, praised this Wednesday, in Luanda, the figure of the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, due to his work as politician and man of culture.

In an exclusive interview to ANGOP, Oscar Oramas Oliva reiterated that Agostinho Neto was an exceptional human being and tireless fighter for the unity of Angola and the African continent.

To the diplomat, the first President of Angola was a great politician who has always been in the front line, emphasising his commitment to work in many difficult moments, as leader of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and of the young Republic of Angola.

He said President Agostinho Neto worked hard for the independence and consolidation of the Republic of Angola, always analysing his decisions.

In the scope of the celebrations of the centenary of the country's "Chief Poet", the diplomat will release Thursday, in Luanda, the book entitled "Doctor António Agostinho Neto, an exceptional man of his time".

The book which was released last year, in the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Camaguey and Granma, is an essay that results from the research and memories of the ambassador, together with testimonies of who knew and was next to the first president of Angola.

Cooperation

As for cooperation between Angola and Cuba, in the literary field, he made it known that everyone should work together to move forward, as there is willingness for both countries to work in that direction.

On the other hand, the former ambassador defended the need for more work and wider dissemination of African literature, particularly the Angolan literature, because of the large global groups, which are only interested in publicizing the works of the more developed ones.

He recalled that the literature of Africa needs to be known, because the cradle continent made a great contribution to the process of universal civilization.

At the end of the interview, Oscar Oramas Oliva announced that later this year he will release a book on the first post-apartheid president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

The author, who has a PhD in Science and Art History, is a writer and was the first Cuban ambassador to Angola. He is also the author of several books on the decolonisation process in Africa and on political personalities of the cradle continent, a trajectory that makes him a profound connoisseur of the subject.