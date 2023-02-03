Zimbabwe: Siblings Die After Consuming Suspected Poisonous Food

2 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Police in Murehwa, Mashonaland East Province, are investigating a case in which two children aged 3 and 7 years died of suspected food poisoning last week.

It is alleged that on January 26, 2023, Natasha Nhete (7) and her brother Takunda (3) of Hakata Village, Chief Mangwende in Murehwa ate sadza and vegetables prepared by their grandmother Alice Muza (41).

About three hours after the meal, the children started to vomit uncontrollably at the same time having running stomachs.

The following day, it is reported that Muza took her grandchildren to hospital but they died on the way.

Allegations are that she then took them back home but did not inform the police of what had happened.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

"The matter is under investigation and the bodies were taken to Murehwa Hospital for post-mortem. We suspect that the children could have died due to food poisoning," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.