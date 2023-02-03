Angola: Fuel Imports Drops 8 Percent in 2022 Last Quarter of 2022

Luanda — The country spent about USD 892 million to import fuel in the 2022 last quarter, accounted for 8% decrease compared to the previous quarter, said, in Luanda, the director of the Regulatory Institute of Petroleum Derivatives (IRDP), Luís Fernandes.

Taking stock of the activities conducted by the sector, Luis Fernandes said that during the 4th quarter 1.166 million Metric Tons-TM were acquired, of which 27% from the Luanda Refinery, 1% (Cabgoc - Topping de Cabinda) and 72% imports.

The director explained that the country had an installed capacity for liquid fuel storage, on land, of 675,968 cubic metres.

According to the official, at the end of the quarter, 922 filling stations were recorded on an operational platform, 341 from Sonangol's Distribution and Commercialization Business Unit (37%), 78 from Pumangol (7%), 60 from Sonangal (7%), 49 from Total Energies Marketing (5%) and 394 from white flag (43%).

Luís Fernandes added that the global sales volume of several business segments (retail, industrial consumption and bunkering-supply to maritime and air navigation), in abiove period was approximately 1,185,590 MT, registering an increase of around 3% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of market share, UNDC maintains the leadership, with approximately 64%, followed by Pumangol with 20%, Sonangalp with 9% and Total with 7%.

As for gaseous fuels (LPG-Liquefied Petroleum Gas), he said that 127,316 MT of cooking gas (LPG) were introduced into the domestic market, of which 61% came from Angola LNG, 33% from imports, 4% from Luanda Refinary and 2% from Topping of Cabinda, there is an increase of around 35% comparing to the previous quarter.

According to the director, the country had an installed storage capacity, on land, of 10,954 MT, with a total of 115,202 MT in terms of sales, representing an increase of 0.5% in compared to the previous quarter.

To lubricants, he added that there was a volume of around 8,199 MT sold on the domestic market, by the main companies, representing a decrease of approximately 11% in regarding to the previous quarter.

Official data indicate that Angola exported around 100.42 million barrels of crude oil in the third quarter of 2022, corresponding to 1.092 million barrels per day, at a weighted average price of US$101.5 per barrel.