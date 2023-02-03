Kenya: Collaboration Key to Improve State of Roads in Busia

Busia — The County Government of Busia will join hands with the National government to improve the state of roads within the county.

This is as a result of the deteriorating condition of roads that has slowed down transport operations in and out of the town over a long period.

Addressing the press, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Transport and Public Energy Engineer Andrew Meso said that the poor road condition is due to poor linkage with the national government and the road agencies.

"Our roads have not been serviced for seven years now, that's from 2014 to 2021 owing to the fact that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) was denied access into the county. This made them withdraw their services," stated Meso.

He however noted that they have engaged with the management of KURA to consider the county in a move to foster development and restore the condition of the roads.

"We want to be on the same level with other counties who have benefited from the Roads Authority at a time when we did not have allocation for the same," added Meso.

According to the CECM, the renovation process has already begun in the town and its environs, and is set to be completed in two months- time.

"We have so far constructed 1 km of tarmac road from the Stadium through Marachi and we are planning to extend it to Mundika market. There is also a minor ring road from Luviri and a Northern Bypass from Jamii Section to Alupe," the CECM confirmed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meso said that the Kenya Urban Roads Authority has promised to support urban infrastructure, adding that roads in Malaba municipality are under reclassification before being budgeted for and improved.

On its part, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is carrying out improvement on roads from Nambale to Busia.

"KeNHA is widening the road from Korinda junction up to the municipality whereby two meters are added on both sides of the road. There will also be a separate walkway for pedestrians after the improvement," clarified Meso.

Meso further stated that there are plans to construct a dual carriageway to the Kenya-Uganda border.

The CECM further disclosed that the county government in conjunction with the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) would liaise with MCAs to upgrade rural roads in the wards.

Speaking to the media in Busia town, Chairperson Teso South Boda boda Sacco Mr. Martin Mukanda said the move to expand the roads would reduce road accidents on the Korinda -Busia highway.

"I am personally delighted by the move to expand the road from Korinda to Busia. We have lost lives on this road due to congestion. It will help to ease the traffic and reduce accident incidents," said Mukanda.