Angola: President Appoints Deputy Governors

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Wednesday appointed Luzia da Silva Bartolomeu José as deputy governor for Political, Social and Economic Sector of the northern Cuanza Norte Province, and Angelino Edmundo Elavoco for the same position in the central Huambo Province.

The President's Press Office gave the information in a statement, adding that the President also put an end to the mandate of the members of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Communications Institute (Inacom).

New Board of Directors of Inacom

The Angolan Head of State appointed Joaquim Domingos Muhongo as CEO of Inacom.

In the same ambit, the President appointed Francisco Gomes Quininga, Ana Frederico Carlo de Matos, Ângelo Miguel Buta João and Paulo Jorge Paiva as executive directors of the same institute.