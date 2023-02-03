Zimbabwe: Farmers Meet National Hectarage Target

Farmers following the initial forecasts of normal-to-above-normal rains, and then seeing the rains actually fall, have 1,9 million hectares of maize, marking a 40 percent jump from the 1,5 million hectares planted last year.

Government has initiated public and private sector engagements to ensure its projections of a harvest of at least three million tonnes of maize for the present season from a target hectarage of 1 940 969ha are realised.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (Aards) chief director Professor Obert Jiri revealed the figures yesterday in the weekly summer season preparedness report dated February 2.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services chief director Professor Obert Jiri.

So far farmers have completed planting maize, tobacco, cotton and soya, while some are still planting the shorter season sugarbeans, sunflower and some traditional grains.

However, experts have urged them to speed up planting of these crops to ensure that they catch up with time.

Prof Jiri indicated that the crop condition is generally good and better than last year at the same time.

"The northern region is much better than last year in terms of maize while southern part is much better in terms of traditional grains," said Prof Jiri.

The Government has set a combined summer cereal output target of 3,53 million tonnes, which is achievable as farmers wrap up their planting buoyed by the rains currently falling across the country.

Statistics from the department shows that Mashonaland West has planted 485 421ha of maize compared to 273 064 last year exceeding their target hectarege of 360 000 followed by Midlands which has a total hactarage of 300 708 compared to 275 799ha last year and Manicaland planted 285 879ha compared to 253 681ha last year by the same time.

Statistics also show that 34 000ha were so far put under soyabeans compared to 23 188ha last year, while 320 031ha were put under sorghum compared to 216 741ha last year.

About 169 348ha of pearl millet was so far planted compared to 116 087ha last year, 56 215ha was put under sunflower compared to 8 507ha, as that crop sees the most dramatic production growth, and 300 114ha of cotton was put compared to 166 902ha planted last year.

Farmers are optimistic that this year's production will be high following good rains falling in most parts of the country.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, said there were chances of getting a bumper harvest because of good rains received so far.

Farmers were well prepared and well informed for this season.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo said there was huge progress in planting.

She said they were expecting a bumper harvest following the good rains as predicted by the Meteorological Services Department, adding that Government's commitment to assist the majority of farmers with inputs was greatly appreciated.

"There is a positive development in planting," said Mrs Nkomo.

"Farmers are busy planting different crops. We are expecting a good harvest. Farmers are doing well this season and the progress shown so far shows a brighter future in farming."

Former Zimbabwe National Farmers Union vice president Mr Edward Dune said the future of maize was good following private business participation which was critical in boosting farming.

"The future is bright if farmers continue to be paid in foreign currency," he said. "We are optimistic that next year we can achieve the target if private players also come to partner Government in farming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is critical for our country because food security is an important part of our lives, we must stock up our reserves."

The Second Republic has made food security a top priority, along with ensuring that almost all farmers of whatever scale participate to boost incomes of most rural families, and is working towards a US$8,2 billion agriculture industry economy by 2023, underpinned by the country's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) -- the driver towards Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper middle-class economy.

The country requires 2,2 million tonnes of maize for human and livestock consumption and the three million tonnes target will ensure there are adequate reserves should the next season be less wonderful.

The need for reserves was highlighted last year when the harvest was short after a long mid-season dry spell, but the surplus from the previous season filled the gap with a bit left over.