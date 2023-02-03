Angola: Taag Cancels Windhoek-Luanda Return Flight On Safety Grounds

Luanda — TAAG flight DT574 on Windhoek-Luanda route Tuesday (31) was canceled for security reasons and correct application of legislation in the civil aviation sector.

In a press note, TAAG said in its return trip from Windhoek, the team detected that the navigation lights (located on the wings of the aircraft) were not corresponding.

The note sent to ANGOP Wednesday, the Angolan Air Carrier adds that the lights stopped working, for some reason such as the electrical system, with navigation lights being a mandatory item for carrying out operations at night.

The company explains that "navigation lights are essential for an aircraft to be able to determine the presence of another plane in the same airspace, being a mandatory safety requirement for night flights.

It notes that passengers were duly informed about the cancellation of the flight, having been guaranteed their accommodation in a hotel and seats on the flight for Wednesday, operated by the same aircraft, during daylight hours.

It is recalled that in the context of reinforcing the scheduling of flights to domestic and international destinations, TAAG increased, in October 2022, its weekly frequency between Luanda and Windhoek, from 4 to 5 flights, with an additional one on Sunday for a Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

Founded in 1938, the national flag carrier has been connecting Angolans through 12 domestic connections and 14 international destinations, including those in the Southern African region.