Kenya: Losses As Fire Razes Pumwani Maternity Hospital's Commodity and Pharmacy Store

Nairobi — Losses are being counted after fire razed down Pumwani Maternity Hospital's pharmacy store.

A statement from Nairobi County Government indicated that the fire broke out on Friday at 3.30 am, at a section which houses commodities and pharmaceuticals.

The fire was however put out shortly by the Nairobi City County fire and rescue services team.

Health County Executive Anastacia Nyalita through a statement said no casualties were reported.

"The Nairobi City County fire and rescue services team responded in a record 10 minutes and put out the fire. There were no casualties," she said.

Nyalita also reported that the Nairobi City County team and police are accessing the damage and investigations are underway, to ascertain the cause of fire.

She said daily hospital operations resumed at 5am.