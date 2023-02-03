Kenya: Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme

Muranga — The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service Amos Gathecha has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants.

The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for the financial year 2022/2023 by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He noted that an actuarial study on the operationalization of the post retirement scheme had been completed and forwarded to the cabinet for approval. "We received the draft report of the actuarial study two weeks ago and is now awaiting approval," he said.

The PS confirmed that once the Cabinet approved the actuarial study report, retired civil servants would start to contribute for their medical cover post retirement.

"The aim of this scheme is to give dignity to our civil servants even when they retire because we all know the disease burden majority are grappling with and have to rely on well-wishers to cater and offset their medical bills," he noted.

The scheme will ensure that civil servants lead a dignified life post retirement, as most retired civil servants do not have a medical insurance cover.

The PS further advised civil servants to familiarize themselves with all the other provisions they are entitled to under the National Hospital Insurance Fund. "The medical scheme offers additional benefits like work related benefits act (WIBA), group life cover and group personal accident cover among others," he averred.

Meanwhile, the PS accompanied by Huduma Kenya Ag. CEO/Secretary Mugambi Njeru also visited the Huduma centre Murang'a to inspect the quality of service delivery.

He lauded the staff for consistently offering services to the public with utmost dedication and excellent customer service and adhering to the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery Standards.

"The Huduma Centre has now become the front end offices of the government and it is encouraging to see members of the public seek services at the Huduma Centre," the PS added.

He noted that with the government 's plans to digitize 5000 services, they are in talks to partner with the World Bank to increase the number of Huduma Centers in the country.

"We currently have 52 Huduma Centres and a Huduma master plan is underway to map out the modalities of increasing the number to 340 for efficient service delivery to the wananchi," he said.