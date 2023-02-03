Namibia: Local Horticultural Farmers Satisfy Demand

AT least 10 of the 20 horticultural products on the special controlled products list are still closed for importation for the period from 1 to 28 February.

This shows that local producers are able to satisfy the local demand for these products for this month.

According to a notice issued by the Namibian Agronomic Board chief executive officer Fidelis Mwazi last week, the controls are in line with the Agronomic Industry Act (Act 20 of 1992), and the Namibian Horticulture Market Share Promotion Scheme rules and regulations.

They are designed to protect local producers against unfair competition from inferior and cheap imports that might cause a glut in the market.

Closed for importation, except for exclusions, are all size groups and container sizes of fresh, chilled or cut butternut, English cucumber, coloured pepper, pumpkin, jam tomato, cocktail/cherry/mini plum tomato, watermelon, sweet melon and sweet corn.

However, Mwazi allowed for some horticultural products to be imported on a pro-rata basis where local farmers can only supply part of local demand.

These are beetroot and lettuce (iceberg), which can be imported at 30% of the country's requirements for all sizes this month, except for exclusions.

"Carrots can be imported at 50% for all types and sizes, except for exclusions, during the period from 1 to 28 February," said Mwazi.

Also to be imported at 50% except for exclusions are sweet potatoes and round tomato.

However, Mwazi directed that only 20% of all sizes and groups of spinach can be imported, except for exclusions.