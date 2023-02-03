Namibia: Local Horticultural Farmers Satisfy Demand

2 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matthew Dlamini

AT least 10 of the 20 horticultural products on the special controlled products list are still closed for importation for the period from 1 to 28 February.

This shows that local producers are able to satisfy the local demand for these products for this month.

According to a notice issued by the Namibian Agronomic Board chief executive officer Fidelis Mwazi last week, the controls are in line with the Agronomic Industry Act (Act 20 of 1992), and the Namibian Horticulture Market Share Promotion Scheme rules and regulations.

They are designed to protect local producers against unfair competition from inferior and cheap imports that might cause a glut in the market.

Closed for importation, except for exclusions, are all size groups and container sizes of fresh, chilled or cut butternut, English cucumber, coloured pepper, pumpkin, jam tomato, cocktail/cherry/mini plum tomato, watermelon, sweet melon and sweet corn.

However, Mwazi allowed for some horticultural products to be imported on a pro-rata basis where local farmers can only supply part of local demand.

These are beetroot and lettuce (iceberg), which can be imported at 30% of the country's requirements for all sizes this month, except for exclusions.

"Carrots can be imported at 50% for all types and sizes, except for exclusions, during the period from 1 to 28 February," said Mwazi.

Also to be imported at 50% except for exclusions are sweet potatoes and round tomato.

However, Mwazi directed that only 20% of all sizes and groups of spinach can be imported, except for exclusions.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.