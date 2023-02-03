Namibia: Masilingi Targets Progress, Consistency

FIT-AGAIN Beatrice Masilingi has set her sights on scaling new heights this season following an injury-plagued 2022.

A series of injury setbacks hampered the progress of the 19-year-old sprinting ace throughout the year, as she looked to build on the success of 2021, punctuated by reaching the Tokyo Olympics women's 200m final and eventually placing sixth.

She also won two individual silvers and 4x100 relay gold at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Kenya the same year and made her mark on the European circuit.

However, high level competition in a taxing schedule finally caught up with Masilingi, with her 2021 season ending early due to injury just ahead of the Diamond League finals.

Last year began in similar fashion during a tour of America in early April, when a niggling hamstring issue flared up.

That was followed by another breakdown, when Masilingi limped off midway through the women's 100m at the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana.

She has fully recovered from her latest injury sustained at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, towards the end of July last year.

Masilingi again experienced hamstring trouble during the 200m semi-finals, easing up by the 100m mark before jogging to the finish line.

"... she is fully fit," said the Newton Sports Agency of their star's health status.

The South African firm manages Masilingi's affairs following her split from long-time mentor Henk Botha before her Oregon adventure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Injury misfortune aside, Masilingi's lasting impression of her World Championships debut is positive.

"Beatrice always loves competing with the best in the world, and every time she steps onto the track at the highest level it motivates her even more," the Newton agency said.

Her race itinerary for the new season is yet to be finalised but fans can expect to see Masilingi pushing beyond her previous limit against the best over the 100 and 200 metre sprints.

"The focus will be in building to World Champs and then Paris 2024. Her main objective is to perform consistently over the season, as this is only her second season at senior level, and to try to lower her personal best times in both the 100m and 200m," her rep said.

Her reported seamless transition to her new coaching environment and base helps in that regard.

"She has adapted very well, and is really enjoying training with the group which includes many world class sprinters - they all push each other and encourage each other to be better and better. She wants to again emphasise though that she is proudly Namibian and is looking forward to competing for her country again this year," the Newton agency said.