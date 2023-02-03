South Africa: Grade 10 Geluksdal Secondary Learner Fatally Stabbed

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is today visiting the Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni where a Grade 10 boy learner was stabbed to death on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said that it is alleged that this fight emanated from three Grade 10 boy learners pepper spraying other learners during schooling hours.

Subsequently, about eight learners confronted them about their behaviour and they stopped. However, it is alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who are not from the school.

"Accordingly, this group reportedly started a fight with the learners who were unpleased by their behaviour and started stabbing them.

"Unfortunately, one of the learners passed away from a fatal stab wound. One learner allegedly escaped with minor injuries, while one of the alleged perpetrators was seriously injured. Both were taken to Pholosong Hospital in an ambulance," the department said.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) attended the scene and are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.

The department said that its Psycho-Social support will be dispatched to provide necessary counselling and trauma support.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our learners, especially at the hands of such a violent act. We strongly disapprove of learners fighting amongst each other. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected family and school community at large," MEC Chiloane said.