Mauritius: Prime Minister Reiterates Importance of Engaging in Physical Activity and Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

The Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, reiterated the importance of engaging in regular physical and sports activities to maintain an active lifestyle and stay in good health.

He was speaking, this afternoon, at the inauguration of a Sports Complex at Marie Reine de la Paix, an initiative of the Municipal Council of Port-Louis. The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Lord Mayor of Port Louis, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cader Saib, and several personalities were present.

The sports complex, constructed to the tune of some Rs 4.2 million, comprises a compound dedicated to Futsal, Volleyball and Handball along with a seating area for spectators.

In his address, the Prime Minister dwelt on the National Sport and Physical Activity Policy which aim at fostering a sports culture and promoting the practice of regular physical activities among the population. The campaigning for sports activities is a priority for the Government, he said, adding that it is high time for the citizens to understand the importance of being physically active.

Government, he stressed, is investing massively in sports and infrastructural development in different localities around the island in a bid to facilitate access to sports activities and equipment. He spoke on various projects that are being implemented in the region of Port-Louis to ensure the well-being and wellness of the inhabitants.

The Prime Minister mentioned that another major development, a sports arena comprising of a squash court, badminton courts, gym and amphitheatre amounting to the tune of Rs 151 million, will be constructed near Dr. Idriss Goomany Community Centre in Port Louis.

Speaking of other initiatives, he observed that several football and futsal grounds are being refurbished with adequate lighting to cater to the needs of working people.

As regards the falling of rocks from Montagne des Signaux, Mr Jugnauth indicated that the assistance of an expert from Reunion Island is being sought by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, to address the issue and ensure the safety of citizens.

Government, he highlighted, is doing all in its capacity to encourage the population to engage in physical activity and avail of the sports infrastructure to reduce risks of non-communicable diseases and promote a healthy nation.

For his part, the Lord Mayor underlined that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia and Ukraine war, the Government is trying its best to promote the well-being of the population. With the help of the Government, several initiatives are being implemented to further develop the urban landscape, he added.