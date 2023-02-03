Kenya: Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Visit Kenya Next Month

3 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is set to visit Kenya next month in a bid to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

According to President William Ruto, "the visit is a high point in our relationship and we are looking forward to fruitful discussions on water harvesting, distribution and irrigation."

The President added that "the people of Kenya and Italy have a long and unique relationship epitomized by Malindi which hosts many Italians".

The President was speaking when he met the Italian Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali at State House, Nairobi.

Ambassador Natali said the Italian government and the private sector are committed to investing in water provision and harvesting in Kenya.

