Rwanda: Gorillas to Be Introduced in Nyungwe National Park

African Parks intends to introduce gorillas, elephants, and buffaloes in Nyungwe National Park, The New Times has learnt.

Park management say that they specifically intend to introduce Western Lowland Gorillas that can survive in places like Nyungwe forest, which is considered one of the most preserved forests in the world.

According to Protais Niyigaba, the park manager, the plan is to have the new stock of animals in the park by 2026, in an effort to not only boost the country's tourism offerings but also a major win for preservation of nature.

ALSO READ: Nyungwe National Park's economic value estimated at $4.8 billion

"The plan to introduce gorillas to Nyungwe could take much longer. However, they are endangered, and because of Rwanda's tireless efforts to protect and preserve the ecosystem and endangered species such as gorillas, it has been observed that in Nyungwe, they may have a better chance of survival," he noted.

As for other animals, according to Niyigaba, if necessary they will be placed in a designated area to minimize their interaction with people as they adjust to their new environment.

ALSO READ: African Parks to manage Nyungwe park for 20 years

However, it is still unknown where the animals will come from.

Nyungwe National Park is worth $4.8 billion. It is the largest remaining area of forest in Rwanda and one of the oldest rainforests in Africa, spanning 1,019 square kilometres of dense forests, bamboo-covered slopes, grasslands, and wetlands.

ALSO READ: Nyungwe National Park's economic value estimated at $4.8 billion

70 per cent of the country's freshwater comes from the park, which also feeds two of the largest rivers in the world--River Congo and River Nile.

With 1,068 recorded plant species, 322 bird species, 75 known mammal species, and 13 different primate species, the park is a hotspot for regional biodiversity.

In 2020, the government and African Parks signed a 20-year partnership agreement for Nyungwe National Park to ensure sustainable management, conservation, and community benefits.