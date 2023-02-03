Africa: World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2023

3 February 2023
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

On 30 January 2023, in commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs) Day, WHO partnered with the END Fund and Reaching the Last Mile to launch a photo exhibit entitled "Reframing Neglect" at United Nations Headquarters (UNHQ), moderated by Benny Osei Bonsu, International Olympic Committee (IOC). Stewart Simonson, WUN, joined Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG), Ellen Agler, CEO, The END Fund, Deputy Permanent Representatives of Indonesia, HE Hari Prabowo and the United Arab Emirates, HE Mohamed Abushahab, and UNESCO Ambassador Nadia Nadim to shine a spotlight on the need to increase collaboration and investments in NTDs to continue the trend of progress experienced over the past decade. The opening event was attended by over 100 multi-stakeholders including the philanthropic and sports industries. WHO works with UN partners and the Group of Friends of NTDs to promote this work through relevant UN processes. The photo exhibit will remain open at UNHQ until 12 February 2023. Watch the exhibition here.

