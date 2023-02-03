Angola Needs U.S.$ 238.5 Million to Complete Clearing Landmines

Luanda — Angola said Thursday it needs more than USD238.5 million to complete the demining process, started in 2002.

The country also needs to comply with Agenda 2025 of the Ottawa Treaty, according to the director General of the National Mine Action Agency (ANAM), Leonardo Severino Sapalo.

He said there is still 1,095 areas to be cleared across the country, but only 244 have received the guarantee of funding, accounted for 22%.

The source also said that 851 areas are to receive funding, corresponding to 78 percent.

The director general, who was speaking at a meeting with the minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, stressed the country's availability to continue working on achieving the goals of article 5th of the Ottawa Convention, which comply with clearing of mined zones.

However, he said that he hopes for the support of the international community, particularly the Kingdom of Belgium, partners. "The Angolan government is engaged in the diversification of the economy, however, the presence of mines and explosive devices continues to hinder the sustainable development of Angola", he said.

In her turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, stressed her country's commitment to continue to support Angola in the demining process.

The Ottawa Treaty, signed in 2014 by 162 nations, dictates that States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Treaty) must complete mine clearance by 2025.