Kenya: Magoha's Family to Hold Caravan for Him in Nairobi Ahead of Burial

Nairobi — The family of George Magoha, the late former Education Cabinet Secretary is set to hold a caravan for him ahead of his burial next Saturday at his Umiru Nyamninia home in Yala.

According to former Principal Secretary Julius Jwan who is also the family's spokesman, the procession will pass through places that were of significance to the former CS including the College of Health Sciences, University of Nairobi (UoN) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) Headquarters.

According to Jwan, the procession will also pass through the Nigerian High Commission, St. George's Primary School, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Offices along Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls High School and Starehe Boys Centre.

"On February 9, 2023, a requiem mass will be held at the Consolata Shrine, Westlands, at 9:00am. The media is invited to cover this important mass that will celebrate Prof. Magoha's life whose work was always guided by his deep Catholic faith," Jwan further stated.

The family indicated that on February 10, Magoha's body will arrive at Township Primary School, Yala at 1:00pm, before a procession leading up to St Mary's Secondary School, Yala, and subsequently a holy mass to follow at his home in Umiru Nyamninia.

"It should be borne in mind that in his last tour of duty as Cabinet Secretary for Education, Prof Magoha was always in the midst of children and students," Jwan stated.

Magoha's funeral mass is set to take place at Odera Akang'o University campus in Yala from 10am.