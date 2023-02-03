South Africa: Citizens Urged to Go for Regular Cancer Screening, Testing

3 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Health has urged South Africans to go for regular cancer screening and testing for early detection, prevention, risk reduction and successful treatment.

According to the department, over one-third of cancers are preventable, which means cancer risk can be reduced.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo will, on Saturday, 4 February, lead a Cancer Awareness outreach programme, in collaboration with the Pink Drive Organisation as part of World Cancer Day commemorative activities.

World Cancer Awareness Day is held annually on 4 February to raise awareness, improve education and increase access to life-saving cancer treatment to all citizens.

The 2023 Cancer Awareness Day will be commemorated under the theme: "Close the Care Gap", which recognises the power of working together between government, the private sector and civil society to make a difference and real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women," the department said.

The burden of cancer continues to grow globally, exerting physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems.

A range of free health services will be offered on the day, including mammograms, pap smears, and clinical breast examinations.

Members of the media are invited to join the event that will be held tomorrow at Johannesburg's FWC Hospice from 9:00 to 15:00.

