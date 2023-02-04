Africa: Rakotondrabe Over the Moon Following CHAN Bronze

Madagascar coach Romuald Rakotondrabe is content with his side's third place finish at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 in Algeria.

Roro as he is commonly known as was animated at the end of the game as he was hugged by his technical staff and players after a late Jean Razafindrakoto goal earned them the much-deserved victory over Niger at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

The Barea, who are competing in the CHAN for the very first time, were in tears when Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein blew the final whistle.

"This is such an amazing moment for me personally as well as the team in general. It has been a long journey from the preparations to finishing third in Algeria. We are very proud of the players and everyone that worked hard to get here," Roro told the media with a content face.

He continued and said, "We worked very hard right from when we were in Constantine for the group stages and quarter-final match then went to Algiers for the semi-final. We lost to Senegal, and we won in Oran.

"I am content with the players' performance. We gave everything that we could, and we shall celebrate this bronze and go back home ready to celebrate with our fans."

Madagascar scored a total of nine goals and conceded just thrice in five games at the continental competition organized for players that ply their trade in the domestic leagues.