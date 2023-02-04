Angola: Govt Works to Turn Electoral Pledges Into Concrete Actions - Official

Mbanza Kongo — Angolan Executive is working to materialise the electoral promises made during the general elections held on 24 August 2022 in the country, the minister of State and head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of Republic has said.

Francisco Pereira Furtado said this Saturday in Mbanza Kongo, northern province of Zaire, when delivering his speech at the main event on February 4, the Day of the Beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado said the promises announced for the province of Zaire include the construction of a refinery in Soyo, of a new airport for the province's capital, Mbanza Kongo, as well as the construction of two satellite cities in two municipalities in the region.

Promises made by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, include the rehabilitation of the Mbanza Kongo/Cuimba/Buela road, the conclusion this year of works on the General Hospital of Zaire and the construction of a higher institute in the province.

The President's aide also said many of these works are already being carried out, with stress to the construction of the new airport for Mbanza Kongo with a degree of physical execution that is around 30 percent and the General Hospital of Zaire, with 85 percent of physical execution.

As for the Soyo Refinery, Francisco Furtado said that it is in the process of mobilizing materials for the start of works in the next few days.

"Therefore, after a few months of the general elections of August 2022, promises are already moving towards visible achievements", noted the Minister of State.

He added that these and other structuring actions will ensure further development in the province of Zaire and provide more jobs for local youth.

He referred that, as happens in the whole national territory, in the six municipalities of the province of Zaire, several works are included in the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), in a total of 91 social projects.

He also highlighted the implementation in all municipalities of Zaire of the Kwenda programme (monetary social transfers) which, in a way, has reduced the precariousness of the most vulnerable families.

He said that at the level of the province of Zaire, Kwenda already benefits 21,916 households out of the 27,030 registered so far.

Francisco Furtado said that the Central Executive, in partnership with the Provincial Government, is committed to reducing poverty levels among the region's population and generating more jobs for young people.

Honoring the 4 February Heroes

Francisco Pereira Furtado said that the best way to honour the heroes of the 4th of February is to invest in studies and work, embracing good practices that contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

"Let us pay tribute to our heroes by preserving the hard-won peace, as well as rescuing good moral, civic and patriotic principles and values," he noted.

The minister of State and head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of the Republic appealed, on the occasion, to young people to continue to respect national symbols and State institutions, such as the President of the Republic, Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary that ensure democracy, rights, freedoms and fundamental guarantees of citizens.

"Young people need to respect public and private goods and maintain good rules of social coexistence. Good citizens guarantee a good society," he advised.

Francisco Furtado highlighted the bravery and determination of the heroes of February 4, 1961, whose action led to the conquest of National Independence, on November 11, 1975.

The event gathered ministers and Secretaries of State, defence and security forces.

Traditional and religious authorities, former combatants and veterans of the motherland also attended the event, which marked the 62nd anniversary of the beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation.