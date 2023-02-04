Sudan: Six International Envoys to Visit Sudan Next Wednesday

4 February 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Six international envoys will arrive in Khartoum next Wednesday on a two-day official visit.

The envoys are from France, Norway, the United States, Britain, Germany and the European Union envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that the delegation of the sixth envoys are due to meet with the civil and political components to bring their points of view closer and to push forward the political process to achieve a democratic transition. They will also meet with Dr. Volker Perthes, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the United Nations organizations operating in Sudan in order to get acquainted on the humanitarian aid programs supported by their countries via programs of the United Nations agencies and international organizations.

During the visit the delegation will meet officials of the Sovereignty Council.

