Sudan: Tripartite Mechanism - Calls On Join Non-Signatory Parties to Join Political Process

Khartoum — The Head of the African Union office in Khartoum, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, has affirmed the continuation of the tripartite mechanism in its efforts and consultations with the non-signatory peace parties to join the framework agreement to and the political process.

In his speech at the closing session of the Conference on Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan, held in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Ambassador Belaiche stressed the keenness of the tripartite mechanism that the non-signatory movements of the Juba agreement be part of the final signing of the political process.

The Head of the AU office in Khartoum pointed out that the aim of convening the Juba Peace Agreement Conference is not to amend or to cancel the agreement, but rather to strengthen it and mobilize all capabilities to implement the agreement, indicating that the conference was committed to this goal and proceeded in the direction of adhering to peace and strengthening the mechanisms for implementing the Juba Peace Agreement.

Belaiche, who spoke on behalf of the tripartite mechanism, expressed his hope that the Sudanese people would reach a final agreement leading to a credible, democratic, civilian government that would be responsible for serving the interests of Sudan.

He stated that the conditions of the displaced people refugees and the local communities affected by the war need special attention and meeting their needs so that they can enjoy peace and stability.