Egypt, EU Probe Means to Boost Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen Cooperation

3 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's ambassador to the European Union and Belgium Badr Abdel Ati has reviewed means to cement cooperation with the EU in the domains of renewable, traditional and clean energy and green hydrogen.

The diplomat had a meeting with Kadri Simson, the EU Commissioner for Energy, Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten and a host of key officials of the EU and Belgian energy companies.

Both sides also discussed means to cement cooperation on the development of ports and protection of Egyptian beaches.

Simson lauded fruitful energy cooperation with Cairo, highlighting Egypt's successful organization of the recent climate change conference (COP27).

For her part, Van der Straeten praised the great momentum of bilateral ties between Egypt and Belgium in terms of Egypt's great potential and natural resources.

