Africa: Mrezigue Named TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 Best Player

Algeria star Houssem Eddine Mrezigue is the Best Player of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been awarded for his consistency in being the difference for the Desert Foxes by the Technical Study Group.

Right from the tournament opener against Libya, the native of Aïn Arnat was off to a quick start, high flying in midfield and established himself as the heart of the team.

His box-to-box abilities with and without the ball pleased the CAF technical experts who were impressed by his ability to orchestrate counterattacks and continuously create chances for the forwards while also pursuing the ball when on defence.

His tackles were timely, he exerted pressure on opponents and his interceptions were spot on. His faults were also noted as intelligent and smart enough not to be fouls but broke down the opponents' moves in transition.

The CR Belouizdad star ensured the transition between defence and attack was smooth and he always passed up as one with three lungs. His ability to run up and down the field to provide support for his teammates was commendable.

He was named the TotalEnergies Man-of-the-Match in the semi-final against Niger when for the first time, Algeria scored more than one goal in a single game at the tournament. They had registered 1-0 wins over Libya, Ethiopia, Mozambique in the group stages as well as Côte d'Ivoire in the quarter-finals.

Placed in a more offensive position during the final, Mrezigue was everywhere doing the hard tasks as Madjid Bougherra sought Algeria's first ever CHAN title. Even though the hosts fell short, Mrezigue will walk away with an award that he fully deserves, and he is in good company with incredible past winners.

Best Players from previous editions

2020: Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco)

2018: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

2016: Meschack Elia (Democratic Republic of Congo)

2014: Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria)

2011: Zouhaier Dhaouadi (Tunisia)

2009: Tresor Mputu (Democratic Republic of Congo)