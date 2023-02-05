Algeria: 'We Accept Losing the Title and I Salute Our Players' - Bougherra

Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra has expressed deep regret following his team's inability to win the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022.

This comes after the Desert Foxes suffered a 5-4 loss to Senegal on penalties following a goalless draw after extra-time in the final of the tournament in Algiers on Saturday.

Bougherra, who was applauded by the media when he walked into the post-match press conference at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, admitted that alongside his entire team, he was distraught by the result.

"Our players and fans are disappointed. We did not concede any goal in the tournament, and we have the best attack with nine goals. This really hurts especially since we missed the last penalty kick, this is it," Bougherra who was visibly hurting told the media who looked on with sympathy.

He continued, "We knew that the match would be difficult. The two teams deserved to reach the final and win. I raise my hat to the players. I told them to raise their heads and that they should be proud of what they have done in the tournament.

"I also thank the technical staff who worked with me for a year and a half. We accept defeat and the loss of the title. We played quick in the first half and there were many mistakes. In the second half, we improved little by little.

"We will remain positive in all cases and thank the players and the Algerian people. Personally, I will be positive, and in future competitions I hope things will be different, and that the players will gain confidence."

This is Algeria's highest placing at the CHAN having finished fourth on their debut in 2011 in Sudan which was also their last appearance in the biennial competition.