Africa: Pope Francis Defends LGBT Rights, Pope Benedict Aboard Plane

Pope Francis, right, was joined by the world-wide leader of the Anglican Church, Justin Welby, on an "ecumenical pilgrimage of peace" to South Sudan. The moderator of the Church of Scotland, Dr Iain Greenshields (not in photo) was also on the pilgrimage.

Returning from Africa, Pope Francis took umbrage with those who used Pope Benedict XVI's death to attack the church. He was also joined by fellow faith leaders he traveled with in defending the gay community.

Pope Francis used his pulpit with reporters Sunday aboard the papal plane as he returned from east Africa to defend his predecessor's legacy and defend gay people who are victimized by anti-gay laws.

As he was returning from South Sudan following a trip there and to the Democratic Republic of Congo, he said laws criminalizing homosexuality were a sin. He argued god loves and accompanies people attracted to people of the same gender.

Francis also said rumors of discord with his predecessor Benedict were incorrect. Instead, Francis said that the two held regular consultations and were in agreement.

What did Pope Francis say?

Alongside his Protestant church colleagues from the UK, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields, the pope was asked to comment on laws outlawing homosexuality.

Pope Francis called the criminalization of homosexuality wrong and said 50 countries acted against people involved in relationships with people of the same gender and 10 nations had the death penalty on the books for homosexuals.

According to the the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, 66 countries have laws on the books that criminalize relationships with same-sex partners.

Pope Francis also spoke of his relationship with his predecessor.

"I think Benedict's death was instrumentalized," he said. "People wanted to score points for their own side."

Prior to Benedict's death, his longtime secretary and several conservative cardinals published memos, books and interviews criticizing Pope Francis.

Benedict died on December 31 of last year after residing in the Vatican as emeritus pope during the first decade of Francis' pontificate.

On the flight back to the Vatican, he also called for illegal weapons sales to be curbed, saying it was a requisite for peace.

What was the Pope doing in Africa?

South Sudan was the second of two stops Pope Francis made, the first being the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Both South Sudan and the DRC have been ravaged over decades of conflict and seen millions displaced along with countless deaths.

"The arms trade is the biggest plague in this world today. It is the plague," Pope Francis said.

Salva Kiir, the president of South Sudan, called Pope Francis visit a "milestone" for the young and war-torn nation.

(AP, dpa, Reuters)