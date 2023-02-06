Tanzania: Work Closely With Religious Leaders, Kilimanjaro RC Tasks New DCs

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu, has urged District Commissioners in the region to work closely with religious leaders in addressing moral issues in the society.

Speaking after swearing in the new DCs here last week, Mr Babu called on the DCs to ensure that they team up with religious leaders in shaping societies.

"As you assume your new roles today, you need to ensure that ethics continue to prevail, while working closely with religious leaders," he insisted.

He equally urged the DCs to venture out of their comfort zones and complement President Samia Suluhu Hassan's drive of tourism promotion.

"I'm pretty sure that the Royal Tour documentary isn't a new thing to you and that calls you to work relentlessly in elevating the sector," he said.

Mr Babu also directed the DCs to ensure that the alcohol selling joints operate within government set rules and procedures and crack a whip on individuals who partake alcohol during working hours.

According to the Kilimanjaro regional commissioner, there are reports that some establishments were selling alcohol during working hours, calling on the newly sworn DCs to arrest their proprietors.

"Beer and other type of alcohol should be sold at a specified time, we will not turn a blind eye on those defying such a directive," he cautioned.

During the occasion, the new District Commissioners who were sworn in with their workplaces in brackets were Mr Amir Mkalipa (Hai), Ms Kasilda Mgeni (Same) and Christopher Timbuka (Siha). Apart from the new District Heads, others who remained in their positions in the region are Mr Abdhalah Mwaipaya (Mwanga) and Colonel Hamis Maiga (Rombo), whereby the new Moshi DC Mr Kisare Matiku Makori was moved to his new area of work from Uyui in Tabora.