Tunisia Should Review Political Relations With Italy to Increase Quota of Tunisian Workforce (Hedi Khairat)

5 February 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia should review its political relations with Italy so that it increases the quota of Tunisian workforce under the new decree law "Decreto Flussi" which provides for hiring 82,705 foreign workers in Italy," said trade union activist in Italy Hedi Khairat.

The "decreto Flussi" is a new Italian government law (January 2023) which set the number of people from non-European countries can enter Italy to work. According to Khairat, this decree will help put an end to irregular emigration and reduce the number of its victims.

In a statement to TAP, Khairat said that Tunisians wishing to work in Italy should contact an employer in one of the Italian cities so as to obtain a job offer under the new decree-law of Italian labour force "Decreto flussi".

People who want to benefit from it should register on the platform developed for this purpose, before March 22, 2023, he said.

Speaking at a meeting held by the Office of Tunisians Abroad and the House of Tunisia in Rome on that decree-law, Khairat stressed that the specialties currently sought in Italy are transport, architecture, construction, tourism, mechanical industries, telecommunications, food industries and shipbuilding.

