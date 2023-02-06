Rwanda: As Kigali Pull Out of 2023 Peace Cup

5 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Peace Cup reigning champions AS Kigali have pulled out of the 2023 edition of the competition.

The development comes just two days before the annual tournament kicks off on February 7, 2023.

"The management of AS Kigali regrets to announce that the team has withdrawn from the 2023 Peace Cup edition. As Peace Cup trophy holders, we hope to return stronger next year" the club said a statement released via their Twitter account on Sunday.

AS Kigali's management didn't state the reason for their withdrawal while reports indicate that they want to concentrate on the race for the league title which they have never won

The team has won three Peace Cups, including two under current coach Casa Mbungo and one more with Jean de Dieu Mateso who currently coaches Kiyovu SC.

AS Kigali sit third on the league table after 18 games played in Rwanda Premier league.

