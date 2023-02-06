Rwanda: Two Genocide Suspects to Appear in Brussels Court

Two fugitives of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Pierre Basabose and Seraphin Twahirwa, will appear before court in the Belgium in June this year.

Basabose was indicted in June 2015 for the crimes of Genocide and extermination. He is a former soldier who had quit the military to venture into business. He owned a foreign exchange bureau in Kigali.

ALSO READ: Belgium arrests three Rwandan genocide suspects

Twahirwa on the other hand worked in the Ministry of public works (Minitrape), which is the current infrastructure ministry.

He was indicted in June 2014, according to information from prosecution. He is accused of Genocide, conspiracy and extermination.

A first hearing is scheduled for June 12. The draw of the jury will take place on October 4 and the trial itself will start on October 9. The two men were arrested in September 2020.

The suspects were arrested during "three searches carried out on September 29 and 30, 2020, in the judicial districts of Brussels and Hainaut," announced the Federal Prosecutor's Office in a statement.

The two files have been merged. Both cases concern crimes committed in Kigali, in the Gikondo and Kacyiru sectors.