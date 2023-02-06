Kenya: Ruto Says Govt Agencies to Withdraw Tax Suits Against KRA

5 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed government agencies with ongoing court disputes with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over tax issues to withdraw them and resolve the matters outside court. Ruto revealed that the government will issue a circular with instructions on the same. "There will be a circular that all government agencies can't take KRA to court. We can't use public money to go to court so as to stop paying taxes that support public entities, we have to be united, seamless and organized," the President stated. He insisted that everybody must pay their taxes, saying that is the only way to save the country from spiraling debt and ensure development. Speaking on Sunday during a thanksgiving church service in Ruai, within Nairobi's Kasarani Constituency, President Ruto said denied assertions the tax debate is politically motivated.

President Ruto said that when it comes to paying taxes all Kenyans will be treated equally, with each one expected to pay their fair share of taxes. "We have agreed that everybody must pay tax, and am happy that we are now coming to an agreement that taxes must be paid," he said. "This the best consensus we can have as a nation because it is the only way that will save our country from debts," the President added. The President asked the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to give those arrears an opportunity to settle their debts amicably without victimizing anyone.

