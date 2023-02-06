Kenya: Ruto Says Recruitment of 30,000 Teachers By TSC Complete

5 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The recruitment of 30,000 teachers by the Teachers Service Commission is now complete, President Ruto has said.

Ruto said the exercise rolled out at the beginning of the year will go a long way in bridging the human resource gap in schools.

He said the government has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure seamless learning.

"We have completed the employment of 30,000 new teachers to help our children," Ruto told a church congregation in Ruai on Sunday.

The 30,000 teachers will work in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools to ease the strain occasioned by the transition to Grade VII under the new curriculum.

TSC had earlier indicated that it would prioritize recruitment of Junior Secondary teachers in mass recruitment slated for January.

Already Grade VI learners who completed their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in 2022 have started transitioning to Junior Secondary Schools which are domiciled in the existing primary schools.

At the same time the President said that adequate funds have also been availed to schools, and urged parents and guardians to ensure that all children report to their respective schools, in line with the government's 100 per cent transition policy.

"As our children go back to school from tomorrow, we have made adequate arrangements so that our children can learn in an environment that is uninterrupted," he stated.

