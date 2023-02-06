Namibia: Wanderers Go Top After Mauling Welwitschias

WANDERERS regained the lead in Cricket Namibia's 50-over Premier League after a massive 241-run victory against MR 24/7 Welwitschia on Saturday.

With former leaders, WHS Old Boys' match against CCD being rained out, Wanderers took the opportunity to go to the top with a great display at the Wanderers field on Saturday.

After being sent in to bat, Wanderers amassed 293/9 off a reduced 45 overs, and then skittled Welwitschias out for only 52.

Opener Niko Davin's fine form with the bat continued as he led Wanderers' onslaught from the start, scoring a sparkling century.

Davin hit Simon Shikongo for successive sixes in the fifth over, and when JC Balt was dismissed for 10 off John Eric Thierach's bowling, Davin was already on 39 with the total at 53.

Lohan Louwrens also went cheaply for 5, but Karl Birkenstock joined Davin to put Wanderers in charge with a century partnership.

Davin went on to reach his century off 79 balls, while he shared a 104-run third wicket partnership with Birkenstock, before the latter was dismissed by Shikongo for 31.

Davin followed shortly after, dismissed by Shikongo for 119, which came off 93 balls (7x4, 5x6), and with the score at 182/4 off 30 overs, Wanderers were well set.

Michau du Preez went cheaply, dismissed by Salomon Nauyoma for 5, but Nyasha Nyashadzaishe and Danie van Schoor scored 37 and 35 respectively as Wanderers reached a formidable total.

Justus Hangala was Welwitschias' top bowler taking 4/23 off four overs, while Shikongo took 2/72 and Thierach 2/49.

Welwitschias' batsmen were in trouble from the start as Nyashadzaishe dismissed both their openers Tawanda Ngwenya (5) and Vincent Murapo (2) with only 8 runs on the board.

They could not recover as the wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

In fact, the only Welwitschias batsman who managed to reach double figures was Ricardo Strauss with 12, but the wickets continued to fall as they crashed to 52 all out, to hand Wanderers a huge victory.

Nyashadzaishe was Wanderers' stand-out bowler, taking 5/25 off eight overs, while Danie van Schoor took 2/5.

The win saw Wanderer regaining the lead on the log, as they move up to 24 points from seven matches, followed by WHS Old Boys on 20 from six.

Welwitschia, meanwhile, remain bottom of the log on four points from seven matches.