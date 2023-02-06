Western Sahara: President of Republic Warns Against Moroccan Occupation Opening Doors to Malicious Foreign Agendas

Shaheed Al Hafed (Refugee Camps) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, warned of the scale of conspiracy and antagonism to which the Sahrawi issue is exposed, through the Moroccan occupation opening the doors to malicious foreign agendas that threaten peace and stability in the entire region.

President Brahim Ghali, in a speech during his supervision of the opening of the first ordinary session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, called "for working with determination and resolve to implement all the decisions issued by the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front and the success of all entitlements."

The Sahrawi president stressed that "everyone today is aware of the scale of conspiracy and antagonism to which the national cause is exposed, through the intransigence and escalation of the enemy of its suspicious alliances with the forces of injustice and aggression, and its opening of the doors to malicious foreign agendas, threatening peace and stability in the entire region."

He added that "everyone is aware of the sensitivity and seriousness of the phase, and what it requires of mobilization, alertness and preparedness, especially with regard to the embodiment of the slogan of the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front "Escalation of Fight to Expel the Occupation and Complete Sovereignty," by providing all the material and human conditions necessary to support the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, by providing all the necessary material and human conditions to support the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, making it at the highest level of readiness, and setting up mechanisms to make the rest of the fields of national action, such as political organizational action, the independence uprising, the home, diplomatic, legal, media and cultural fronts, complementary, motivating and directly supportive of the field of national defense.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic saluted and thanked all the brothers, friends and allies of the Sahrawi people in the world, and the solidarity movement in Europe and in Spain, in particular.

He also reiterated his strong condemnation of the "shameful treacherous position" of the Spanish Government, stressing the historical, political, legal and moral responsibility of the Spanish State towards the decolonization and self-determination of Western Sahara.

