Rwanda Showcases Tourism Products in India

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in collaboration with the High Commission of Rwanda to India, from February 2 to 4, participated in the Outbound Travel Market (OTM), a travel exhibition that took place in Mumbai, India, convening more than 1,250 exhibitors from all over the world.

OTM-Mumbai is hailed to be the first choice to showcase destinations and products in India and has the privilege and reputation of hosting the best attendance in the travel and tourism industry.

The three-day travel trade show brought countries, new destinations, leading Indian states, hotels, cruises, travel technology companies, and many more under one roof. It served as an opportunity for the attendants to have an all-in-one chance to see many products varied in nature.

The Rwandan team is comprised of a number of travel and tour companies including International Travel Agency, G-Step Tours, New Dawn Associates, Chamber of Tourism, RwandAir, and Simba Voyage.

They showcased their best products in the travel and tour industry, as they sought to tap into the abundant outbound travel market of India as a whole, as well as that of Mumbai Metropolis in particular.

Team Rwanda also had the opportunity to organise a travel and tour evening where they branded VISIT RWANDA through B2B meetings and presentations by Rwanda Development Board and RwandAir.

"The Indian audience turned up in big numbers. Travel tour companies were eager to know much about the touristic sector in Rwanda," read a statement from the Rwanda High Commission in India.

Jacqueline Mukangira, the representative of the High Commission of Rwanda in India, expressed gratitude to OTM-2023 organisers for having extended their invitation to Rwanda and called upon Indians to visit Rwanda and see the beauty of the land of a thousand hills.

Linda Mutesi, Head of Tourism Marketing at RDB, presented to the participants the travel and tourism environment of Rwanda, as she invited the Indian outbound travellers to visit Rwanda and explore the green and luxurious tour sites, and the rich wildlife of the country.

Rwanda has been associated with OTM-Mumbai since 2016 and has been participating in past exhibitions.

Rwanda and India enjoy excellent bilateral relations, and trade and business are projected to boost and grow higher.

RwandAir has set its footprint in Mumbai with a direct flight serving both cities three times a week.