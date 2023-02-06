Rwanda: World Cancer Day - How Much Do We Know About Our Bodies?

With the global cancer burden expected to rise by 75% by 2030, data shows that most people seek treatment at a much later stage when the disease is no longer treatable and the patient is in excruciating pain.

Despite growing global awareness, it remains a constant call; thus, World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, as an International Day intended to raise awareness about cancer, and its prevention, detection, and treatment.

In Rwanda, it was celebrated at the Pink House, which is run by the Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA). Breast cancer patients and survivors were joined by various officials in the health sector, students from Fawe Girls Academy, and 'Ituze' support group.

Need for more awareness

A study conducted in Rwanda on the possible causes of delay in patients presenting with breast cancer (carried out in Butaro and Rwinkwavu hospitals in 2015) found that 76% of the patients were unconcerned by the symptoms, while 63% believed there was no need to seek medical advice and that the symptoms would go away on their own.

"How much do we really know about our bodies, or understand cancer in general?" asked Dr Theoneste Maniragaba, an oncologist at Rwanda Military Hospital.

"It's crucial to understand cancer risk factors, including uncontrollable factors such as personal/family cancer history, breast density, certain genetic changes, and menstrual period history. Other lifestyle factors include the use of birth control pills and hormone therapy after menopause, having children, drinking alcohol, being overweight or obese, and being physically inactive," he said.

In agreement, Oda Nsabimana, a breast cancer survivor and chief advocate at BCIEA, added, "When detected and treated early, breast cancer is one of the most forgiving and curable cancers. Our goal remains to encourage people to get to know and monitor their bodies on a regular basis so that they can detect any changes."

Also, reflecting on the day, Aline Nikuze, a member of the Dear Doctor Rwanda club and student at Fawe Girls Academy, shared, "You don't need to be sick to be part of those raising awareness. We've taken it upon ourselves, both inside and outside of my school, to raise awareness about things like cancer, so that people, including young students who may be fooled into thinking that because they're young, they're healthy, can understand such diseases, their detection, and treatment."

Revising medical support systems

This year's theme marks the second year of the 'Close the Care Gap' campaign, which is about recognising inequities in cancer care and taking action to address them.

"Of course, there is the issue of those who only go to the hospital when things have gotten worse. But even if you decide to go at an earlier stage, there is still the problem of not receiving enough medical attention," Paul Nsengumuremyi, a breast cancer patient, commented.

He described his own experience, "When you go to a public health centre, they sometimes just give you painkillers and tell you to come back in six months if it gets worse. While, in reality, if it is cancer, it would have progressed in six months.

"However, if they could give you a direct transfer to Butaro District Hospital, Rwanda's only one capable of detecting/treating cancer, you would know sooner and take the necessary treatments."

Stigmatisation awareness

You don't have to be a cancer patient to be an advocate, said Christine Nyirabashyitse, a member of the Ituze group based in Nyanza District.

"Back in our communities, we've seen cancer patients become isolated because their family believes 'they're a waste of money because they're dying anyway'. As a consequence, they live in anguish with no emotional support. So groups like ours are here to change the negative perception and provide that support."

The Pink House also continues to host meetings to provide emotional support for patients and survivors, as well as a space for them to share their testimonies and treatment experiences. They also provide accommodation for patients who travel long distances to seek treatment in Kigali.

