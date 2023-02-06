Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Suspends Top Boss

Zanu-PF's Manicaland women's league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa has been suspended for 21 days for gross misconduct after reportedly disputing elections held in the province.

Nyakuedzwa is further charged with insulting Betty Kaseke, who is the ruling party's secretary for external affairs, Betty Kaseke.

In a letter addressed to Nyakuedzwa, Zanu-PF's women's league boss, Marble Chinomona said the former is suspended from all activities pending investigations into her conduct.

"Take note that the national leadership has resolved to issue you with a prohibition order pending the hearing of your case as per the attached charge sheet. As such, you are provisionally barred from taking in any party activity for the next 21 days pending an inquiry into the allegations levelled against you.

"Further take note that you have the right to be assisted in the conduct of your case by a member of the party of your choice in terms of article 10 section 75 of the party constitution," the letter reads.

"Be advised that your matter will be heard at the Zanu-PF headquarters 21 days after receipt of this letter."

Nyakuedzwa is accused of failing to abide by party policies, rules and regulations.

"It is alleged that you disrupted elections which were officiated by the national secretary for external affairs in the women's league, comrade Betty Kaseke. On the day of the elections, the report outlines how you allegedly insulted and threatened comrade Kaseke and incited violence against elections officials," the letter added.

This comes as the party is gearing up for its primary elections ahead of the 2023 elections.