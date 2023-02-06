Ethiopia: Referendum Starts in Six Zones, Five Special Districts in Southern Ethiopia

6 February 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) disclosed that voting of referendum started today in six zones and five special districts in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNP).

Chief Coordinator of the Referendum Coordination Office at the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Mekdes Mekonnen told ENA the voting is being conducted starting from early in the morning today in 3,771 polling stations under 31 centers.

The referendum is being held in Gamo, Gofa, South Omo, Gedeo, Wolaita, and Konso Zones as well as Derashe, Amaro, Burji, Ale, and Basketo special districts.

The Board has distributed all the necessary materials vital for the conduct of the referendum, she added.

The election officials, observers and security forces deployed at all levels are working in a coordinated manner to execute the election process, it was indicated.

According to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, more than 3 million people have been registered to participate in the referendum.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.