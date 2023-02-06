South Africa: Update On Mass Murder in Kwazakele

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

GQEBERHA - The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (OCI) in Gqeberha has confirmed that the eight victim that was critical and unconscious has passed on.

Thando Fibhi, aged 55, passed away on Saturday morning, 04 February 2023.

The total number of deceased is now eight with three injured persons. Two have since been discharged while one male is still in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and the hunt for the suspects are continuing.

Police are aware of voice notes and a video clip that is circulating in relation to these murders. Police have dismissed these voice notes and video as fake news and are urging residents to distance themselves from believing its contents. One voice note is an old one that was already circulated last year.

Police are urging receivers of these notes/clips to refrain from re-circulating it as it may have dire consequences to those that are featured therein.

Anyone who may have information relating to the murders are advised to contact the Provincial OCI who will follow up on any and all information no matter how trivial or insignificant it may seem. Callers may contact Detective Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.