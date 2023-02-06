Kenya: Trademark to Open Sh38mn Modern Market in Busia

Trademark East Africa (TMEA) Sh38 million modern market in Busia will be opened in two-weeks, offering a boost to local traders.

TMEA officials over the weekend inspected the facility in readiness for its opening at the border town.

The market, which is 99 percent complete, will house 160 traders from Uganda and Uganda.

"This is the first modern cereal market with the best facilities that will give a new look to the town of Busia. The market is dear and a big relief to traders who have been doing their business on the roads in scorching sun," the County's CEC Trade Investment and cooperation Omuse Olekachuna said.

The market will be launched at a time when traders have lost their structure constructed along road reserves in efforts to reorganize the town.

"The process of allocation of stalls will be free and fair with priority being given to displaced traders who paved the way for the construction of this market," Trade Mark East Africa Project Manager Simon Konzolo said.