Rwanda's Green Growth Vs GMO Preparing for Better or Worse

opinion

In the "land of a thousand hills," as Rwanda is fondly known, the country is rich in plants and animals which makes part of the biodiversity. Rwanda is setting a precedent to the rest of the world in terms of cleanliness. This has not been the only investment, but the nation has demonstrated a strong commitment in promoting biodiversity conservation through the Rwanda green growth and climate resilience strategy.

This success is attributed to institutionalisation of activities and passing laws that reinforce them. We have seen "Umuganda" a well-known practice that every Rwandan and resident consciously strives towards specific projects by participating in community services in areas of residence on the last Saturday of each month. The ban on the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags and other similar materials resulted in zero littering across the whole country and this showed compliance from the general public and the tourists. The Government also embarked on projects to promote the existence of endangered species and a nationwide landscape restoration. Let us not forget the,"Car Free Day," to promote a healthier lifestyle and a green city which is a way to contribute to the reduction of gas emissions. The attitude of Rwandans towards conserving the natural heritage is amazing.

Now, the question comes, introduction of new varieties - will they adapt well in the current ecosystem without changing the God given creation of the beautiful Rwanda as we call it,"RWANDA NZIZA?" These altered varieties are commonly referred to as genetically modified organisms. Plants, animals, or micro-organisms that include foreign genetic material. However, one has to be specific whether it's GMOs or living modified organisms (LMOs). The forms of LMO are the material that propagate like seed and GMOs or GM commodities are all the processed products like cassava flour, maize flour, cereals, and others.

Rwanda is part of the East African Community and one partner state, Kenya, lifted a decade-long ban on the cultivation and importation of genetically modified food products, three months ago. The move for GMOs without being responsible will be considered as a man-induced threat and not natural threats.

Rwanda is a party to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and experience gained within the framework can contribute to the regulation of the emerging technologies that may have adverse effects to the environment, taking into account risks to human health.

Rwanda expressed safety concerns that it could face an influx of genetically modified food, feed, and their additives from Kenya. On another hand, experts in Rwanda are advocating for access to modern agricultural technologies and innovations, for example, the GM potato push.

The government is so advanced in placing necessary institutional and legislative structures and this is what the biosafety measures is about. To introduce these technologies, it is imperative to first address regulatory means on borders, measures for controlled releases, building containment facilities, establishment of an inspectorate unit, coming up with biotechnology safety guidelines, engaging the masses both in education and addressing their concerns and taking decisions based on examining environmental and socio-economic risks that are carried out in a scientifically sound and transparent manner.

Biotechnology has the potential to generate benefits for humankind and contribute to sustainable development. In medicine, it has contributed to the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic aids. In agriculture, it promises to enhance food security of crops with higher yields, improved nutritional value, and resistance to pests and environmental hazards, while reducing dependence on fertilisers and herbicides.

The writer is a biochemist and biological engineer with experience in biosafety and biosecurity through working in academia and the industry.

The views expressed in this article are of the writer.